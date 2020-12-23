Dear Editor:
On behalf of The Christmas Caring Tree committee, we would like to thank the Rush City Community for the great support they gave us once again.
We would like to thank all the individuals who took wish tags from the tree and bought presents for 111 children. We would also like to thank the individuals and local businesses who made donations to the program.
Lastly, we would like to thank the nonprofit organizations, including the Rush City Sno Bugs, the Rush City Lions Club, Frandsen Family Foundation and First Evangelical Lutheran Church for their generous contributions. We could not have run the program without their assistance.
All of you have made this a very Merry Christmas for 43 local families! Your kindness and generosity is deeply appreciated! Thank you so very much!
Millie Peters and Shari Schlagel
Rush City Christmas Caring Tree
and Rush City Cares
