Dear Editor:
Pine City Blue Star Moms wishes to thank everyone for their generous outpouring of support (silent auction items, table sponsors, our guests, volunteers at the Braham Event Center and for our comedian for putting on a great show) for our first ever dinner and comedy show fundraiser.
Your support means more then you know, as you have helped touch our military far and wide, serving our country and-or veterans this holiday season.
Pine City Blue Star Moms also wishes to thank you for all your donations and help to package 122 care boxes. These boxes will be shipped overseas to our brave men and women serving our country this holiday season.
Tish Carlson, President
Pine City Blue Star Moms
