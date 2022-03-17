The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics Team just completed a fun season filled with many incredible moments. Their accomplishments would not have been possible without the help and support of a lot of people. On behalf of the gymnasts and coaching staff I would like to extend our sincerest thank you to those who helped in our journey.
Thank you to Mark Solberg and Robin Schultz for all of their work arranging schedules, officials, programs and overall encouragement. A very special thanks to Denise and the entire custodial staff and to all of the bus drivers who delivered us safely to and from all of our meets.
Thank you to the doctors from Comprehensive Health Clinics for keeping our girls as healthy as possible and providing the very best in care.
Thank you to our local papers for such wonderful coverage and photos.
Last, but definitely not least, thank you to all of the parents and our spouses. A special thanks to Krissy Barber, Jodi Donnay, LaRae Klocksien, Ann Venneman and Jody Okerlund for organizing our fundraisers. Thanks to all of the families that helped move our entire gym for our invite. A big thank you to Sean and Jody Okerlund with the Cambridge Bar and Grill for their generous donations for our concession stand.
Thank you to everyone watched any of our meets and supported these hard-working athletes. We hope to see you all again next season.
