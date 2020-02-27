Dear Editor:
The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics Team just completed a fun season in which they earned the Mississippi 8 Conference Academic Championships, Section 7AA Championship and a state-record 30th trip to the State Tournament.
Their accomplishments would not have been possible without the help and support of a lot of people. On behalf of the gymnasts and coaching staff I would like to extend our sincerest thank you to those who helped in our journey.
Thank you to Mark Solberg and Robin Schultz for all of their work arranging schedules, officials, programs and overall encouragement. A very special thanks to the custodial staff and to all of the bus drivers who delivered us safely to and from all of our meets. A special thanks to Patty for always going above and beyond to make sure the girls were happy and safe.
Thank you to the doctors from Comprehensive Health Clinics for keeping our girls as healthy as possible and providing the very best in care.
Thank you to our local papers for such wonderful coverage and photos.
Thank you to the local businesses that gave generous donations to our program. Also, a huge thank you to local law enforcement that provided our team with a wonderful escort out of town on our way to the State Tournament. We appreciate your support!
Last, but definitely not least, thank you to all of the parents and our spouses. It means so much to us to have your support at meets. Thank you to everyone who helped move equipment at our meets and to every parent that helped run our concessions at our Invite. A special thanks to Kim Goodmanson, Dana Moore, Krissy Barber, Rebecca Nelson, Jodi Donnay, and LaRae Klocksien for organizing our fundraisers.
Thank you to everyone who came to any of our meets and supported these hard-working athletes. We hope to see you all again next season.
Wendy Rooney,
Head Gymnastics Coach
Cambridge-Isanti High School
