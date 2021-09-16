Press release provided by Family Pathways
This summer, Family Pathways has seen an outpouring of generosity for the kids in our community. In total, the Commit to Kids Campaign raised over $20,000!
The funds were raised in support of the services that ensure our local youth are healthy, safe, and well. Commit to Kids is an investment in the services Family Pathways provides for youth in East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Thank you to everyone who gave – the impact of your gift is more than you can imagine.
In a 2017 No Kid Hungry survey, almost three out of five low-income parents said it was difficult to afford food for their kids to eat after school. Thirteen percent of kids in the Family Pathways service area are living below the poverty line. These are kids in our neighborhoods, kids we see every day.
The community support for Family Pathways, and the many ways our programs help children feel a sense of security and stability, makes a difference. When children have food in the pantry for afterschool and on the weekends, we know that they can thrive - we see test scores improve and attendance rates go up.
A special thank you goes out to Embrace Orthodontics for their support and sponsorship of Commit to Kids Giving Day! In addition to hosting school supply drives at all three of their locations, they became matching gift sponsors as well, matching donations up to $4,000 made during Giving Day on Aug. 31. This partnership exemplifies the ways our local businesses step up and support those in need in our communities. We are so grateful for their partnership and support. You can learn more about Embrace Orthodontics at EmbraceMN.com.
Even though the Commit to Kids campaign has ended, there are still ways to support local kids and families. September is Hunger Action Month, and Family Pathways encourages businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals to consider hosting a Food and Fund Drive! You can find FAQ’s, personalized promotion materials, and everything you will need at FamilyPathways.org to host your own drive.
Family Pathways relies on the generosity of community, of people like you, to run the food shelves and backpack programs and emergency shelter. Thank you, on behalf of staff and Board of Directors, for standing by our side and for being a champion for young people.
About Family Pathways
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to standing by the side of our neighbors since 1978. We work together with partners, individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are passionate about their communities. To find out more about our services, visit FamilyPathways.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.