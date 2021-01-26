Dear Editor:

My name is Annika DeRushia and I am a fourth-grader at Cambridge Intermediate School.

I would like to say thank you to all the teachers in the Cambridge-Isanti School District because they have helped us so much throughout this past year.

From distance learning to hybrid learning, to in person learning, they have done their best and it has made this time so much easier. I thank all teachers for that and for doing their best. I appreciate all that they have done.

Annika DeRushia

Cambridge

Load comments