Press release provided by the Cambridge Police Department

On April 9, information was received from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that Michael Brian Thomas Hosch, 22, may be in Cambridge. Ector County had issued a felony arrest warrant on Hosch for murder.

After an investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined Hosch was currently at an address in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest in Cambridge.

The Isanti County Special Response Team, in cooperation with the Cambridge Police Department, executed the arrest warrant and Hosch was arrested without incident and booked at the Isanti County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.

Load comments