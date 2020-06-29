Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
Currently, Chisago County has just under 100 positive COVID-19 cases of the over 30,000 positive cases throughout Minnesota.
Chisago County has a population of over 56,000 residents, and of those residents about 2,500 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted.
As a reference, our neighboring counties, Isanti and Pine have performed roughly 1,500 tests each. Of those tests that have been performed in Chisago County, 3.3% of them have been positive, while Isanti has a positive rate of 3.2% and Pine with a rate of 7.1% of the total number of cases conducted within each county.
From what we know now, this virus has the potential to stick around for the remainder of the year and beyond. As testing capabilities increase, we can assume cases in our county will rise.
For that reason, each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.
Now that our businesses and other venues are opening, it is critical that they follow their required COVID-19 Preparedness Plans, limit their indoor and outdoor capacity, and highly encourage worker’s to wear masks at all times.
Together, we can protect our most vulnerable residents, our essential workers and our healthcare system.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, https://www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.