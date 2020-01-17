Dear Editor:

The CUP (conditional use permit) for Terry’s Disposal is up for renewal. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in North Branch City Hall.

Be there and give Terry support, but before you go, call the City Hall and make sure they haven’t canceled it again. You’ll need to check to see that it’s still on schedule. Terry deserves as much support as he can get.

Barb Burrington

North Branch

