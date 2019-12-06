Dear Editor:
Attention: Customers and friends of Terry’s Disposal (Terry Flor).
There will be a meeting on Dec. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m., North Branch City Hall, to revoke Terry’s conditional use permit for recycling. We should all be at that meeting to support Terry and Angie.
Barb Burrington
North Branch
(a 31 year happy customer)
