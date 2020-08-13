Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office

On Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:53 a.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident who witnessed an ATV crash in Shafer Township.

Initial information indicated a juvenile female was injured and that she was driving the ATV alone.

Numerous resources were dispatched to the area and bystanders provided lifesaving efforts until emergency services arrived. A 15-year-old female resident of Shafer Township was transported to a local Trauma Center via Life Link III in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated. Responding agencies included: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Almelund Fire Department, Lakes Regions EMS and Life Link III.

