Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office
On Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:53 a.m., the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident who witnessed an ATV crash in Shafer Township.
Initial information indicated a juvenile female was injured and that she was driving the ATV alone.
Numerous resources were dispatched to the area and bystanders provided lifesaving efforts until emergency services arrived. A 15-year-old female resident of Shafer Township was transported to a local Trauma Center via Life Link III in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is currently being investigated. Responding agencies included: Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Almelund Fire Department, Lakes Regions EMS and Life Link III.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.