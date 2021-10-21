We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
C-I residents will head to the polls Nov. 2 to vote on $3.6M annual operating referendum
Cambridge-Isanti School District voters will have a decision to make on Nov. 2 whether to pass a $3.6 million annual operating referendum to help provide more funding to Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
The upcoming referendum was discussed during the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting on Oct. 14, with members of the public voicing support for the referendum and Superintendent Nate Rudolph outlining more details of what may happen if the referendum doesn’t pass.
In August, the school board approved the authorization of putting two referendum questions on the Nov. 2 ballot. If the referendum passes, it would become effective on taxes payable in 2022 and would be for 10 years. In total, if the two questions are passed by the voters, it would raise $3.6 million annually for the district.
Early in-person voting is open through Nov. 1 at the Cambridge-Isanti High School (430 Eighth Ave. NW) on Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and other weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Cambridge-Isanti Schools Education Services Center (625A Main St. N.) on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Otherwise, residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at either the Cambridge Fire Hall, 300 Third Ave. NE, Cambridge or the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. For more information on polling locations, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. For more information visit https://www.c-ischools.org/2021-referendum.
Rudolph explained over the last three years, the district has reduced expenses by $8.5 million, on a $60 million budget, and eliminated over 100 positions. He said budget reductions have resulted in larger class sizes, less individual attention for students, higher student fees, fewer teachers and staff, and reductions in critical supports for students who struggle.
“We recognize that there is some misinformation out there, especially in the social media worlds, and would encourage everybody to visit our website (www.c-ischools.org) where we have a frequently-asked-questions document and answers every question,” Rudolph said. “If we have a new question that we haven’t had before, we update it and put the information there. Our job is to provide transparent and clear information for our community.”
The first question, if passed by voters, would increase its general education revenue by $565 per student and would generate $2.97 million in revenue annually. The district would use that revenue to hire and retain high-quality teachers and support students, which will help to reduce class size, maintain and improve student opportunities, and provide student supports.
If the first question passes, the second question on the Nov. 2 ballot would be applicable. The second question, if passed by voters, would increase its general education revenue by $121 per student, which would generate $636,208 in revenue annually. The district would use that revenue to support vocational technical education and college readiness by maintaining and expanding vocational technical and career classes; increasing opportunities for students to earn college credits; adding apprenticeships; providing training and mentoring that prepare graduates for success in careers and college; and supporting the district’s K-12 student achievement goals.
If the first question is passed by voters it will have a $95 annual tax impact, or $8 per month, on a residential home valued at $200,000. If the second question is passed by voters, it will have a $50 annual tax impact, or $4 per month, on a residential home valued at $200,000. If both referendum questions are approved by voters, it would have an annual tax impact of $145 per year, or $12 per month, for a residential home valued at $200,000. Rudolph noted that taxes on agricultural land would decrease slightly because of the refinancing of existing school district debt.
“After cutting $8.5 million over the last three years, we have cut all the fat and are now down to the bone,” Rudolph said. “We already know what the state has approved for funding for the next two years, and it will not keep pace with inflation. Last year, we had a $1.7 million deficit, and we used $700,000 in pandemic funding to maintain services to students. Without new revenue, we can expect another $1-1.7 million in reductions. This will be the fourth year of budget cuts; we can’t trim around the edges.”
Rudolph said the district needs to look at significant restructuring and changes for the future if the referendum doesn’t pass. He said the Citizens Task Force prioritized the following (which was read by Rudolph at the board meeting on Oct. 14) and emailed to district parents the evening of Oct. 13:
• Schedule changes at the high school and elimination of more electives: Cambridge-Isanti High School students currently register for 15 credits per year (60 possible credits over four years) with 52 credits required to graduate. Of the 52 minimum credits for graduation, 16 are electives.
With additional budget cuts, fewer classes will be available to students and more electives would be cut — up to 75% (four to 12 fewer elective credits) over the four years. Cuts would impact career-technical education, family and consumer science, personal finance, business, world languages, art, band, choir and physical education, as well as electives in English, math, science and social studies. Note that such a change will likely impact K-8 students and schedules as well.
Who will decide what electives are cut? The state’s clearly defined core graduation requirements will dictate what cannot be cut. A Minnesota diploma has minimum requirements in math, English, social studies, science, physical education, and fine arts. All other courses would be “market-driven” based on student enrollment choices.
• Reduced academic support programs that provide a lifeline to students who are below grade level: Many of these federal or grant-funded programs require matching funds from the district — and if district funds are eliminated, grant funds will go away the next year. This includes targeted reading supports, smaller group interventions and supports, coordination and professional development of intervention/accelerated programming, and “second scoop” of academics that provide students who are below grade level additional instructional time in math and reading to accelerate their learning.
• Increased facility use fees to cover utilities and increased custodial services for groups who rent or use facilities: Our youth sports teams are already struggling with fees imposed during the 2021 budget reduction process. However, fees are the only tool the district has to increase revenue to cover costs for utilities, facility maintenance and custodial time.
• Eliminate some middle school activities and increase activity fees: Some middle school activities have already been cut and combined with high school teams. More could be eliminated completely, or fees would need to increase enough to cover the costs of transportation, coaches, referees and equipment. This year First Bank and Trust of Cambridge donated $10,000 to avoid potential activity fee increases for students, and we appreciate their generosity.
• Eliminate specialty choice programs and reconfigure school grade levels: Over the last two years, we have eliminated the middle school year-round school (MN Center) and the year-round schedule for School For All Seasons. Working with families from School For All Seasons, they were able to save the program, keep students together and continue its focus on science and the environment. However, without additional funding, this program can no longer be sustained. Without the referendum funding, we will also have to consider options to reconfigure grade levels at schools and possibly shifting some boundaries for increased efficiencies in administration, district supports, and transportation. For example, using K-4 schools, moving fifth graders to middle schools, or shifting boundaries as more growth is occurring in the southern part of the district will all be on the table for discussion if additional cuts are needed in the future.
• Two-Mile Walk Zone: State funding is intended to pay for transportations for students who live two miles or more from school. In Cambridge-Isanti, we have historically provided transportation for students who live more than one mile from school. Without additional funding, we will begin considering a policy change to a two-mile walk zone.
Public voices support for referendum
Isanti resident Michelle Kopp voiced support for the referendum, indicating she’s seen a lot of negativity toward the district where she thinks there should be gratitude.
“I’m grateful to the school board for putting students first and putting the referendum on the ballot this fall,” Kopp said. “I’m grateful to our administrators in our district, Dr. Rudolph, Mr. Kampa, for their openness and transparency about the district’s financial future. I also appreciate their initiative to pull together community members to build a task force that really can dig in and shape the future of this district. As a parent, I got the email explaining what the task force has recommended if the referendum does not pass. I’m grateful for the work they put in, their creativity, their thoughtfulness and perspective that they brought to the process but it is really clear to me that these are not harmless cuts. These cuts would harm our entire community: our students, their families, our local businesses and our teachers and staff. Our teachers and staff — there are not enough words in the dictionary to express what they have done for our kids in the past two years. We have asked so much of our educators, more than we should ever ask of another human being.
“The best way to thank our teachers, our IAs, our counselors, our nurses, our bus drivers, our janitorial staff, our food service staff, the best way to thank them is to pass this referendum so that instead of focusing on budget cuts they can focus on what they’re hired to do: to educate and love our children so they can become the bright future that we want for our community,” Kopp added.
Isanti resident Fred Nolan said he was speaking as a 35-year resident of the district and a retired teacher, principal, superintendent, executive director of a statewide organization that advocates for schools and students, and a volunteer of the Cambridge-Isanti Financial Task Force.
“To the community, I say the school district has asked us to make a clear choice as to who we are and what future do we want for our kids and community: one with fewer opportunities for today’s kids than most of us had growing up and greater financial burdens for families for anything extra, or one in which we prepare our youth for the wide choice of careers that provide them a well-rounded curricular and extra curricular activities for all our children,” Nolan said. “To you the school board, I say thank you for providing us this choice, and I pray we respond yes and yes so you’re not facing this list again beginning in January.”
Isanti resident and real estate agent John Farris explained he and his wife moved to the community three years ago with their three children.
“Our decision to move here was completely driven by wanting a better community for our kids,” Farris said. “When I saw Dr. Rudolph’s email last night I was discouraged. I’m concerned that the great experience we’re having right now in this community may not last. Our schools can’t endure being gutted year after year. ... As parents we want the best for our kids. As class sizes keep growing and support for the kids diminishes, young families like mine are going to choose to move elsewhere or we may not choose to move here at all. ... If this referendum passes, it’s going to be a win for the education of our children and therefore a win for the greater Cambridge-Isanti community. We’re planning to raise our family here and we’re ready to invest in this community. To any of my fellow community members that are listening tonight, my hope is that you are too.”
