Dear Editor:

The Isanti County Board is considering a change, whereby the county Auditor-Treasurer would become an appointed position rather than an elected position. As a retired finance director, CPA (retired), and former member of the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association, I urge you to support this change.

The county Auditor-Treasurer has numerous financial responsibilities that require a professional with knowledge of governmental accounting standards, state reporting requirements, internal control, election procedures, and much more. The County Auditor-Treasurer should be a person appointed to this position (i.e., hired as a county employee by the County Board) based on knowledge and skills, not elected based on popularity or political affiliation.

Sharon Kutzke

Athens Township

