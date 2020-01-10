Support our local restaurants and raise funds for the North Branch Area Education Foundation during Restaurant Week, January 13-16.

Visit the following restaurants: Monday, Jan. 13- North Branch DQ Grill & Chill; Tuesday, Jan. 14- The Oak Inn; Wednesday, Jan. 15- North Branch Domino’s; Thursday, Jan. 16- Merchant’s Cafe. Find the details for each restaurant at their location or visit the Foundation website at www.nbaef.org.

The North Branch Area Education Foundation is a nonprofit, independent and all-volunteer run organization. Since is formation in 2008, NBAEF has raised over $300,000 in grants and funds to enhance educational opportunities for the students of North Branch Area Public Schools ISD-138.

