Support our local restaurants and raise funds for the North Branch Area Education Foundation during Restaurant Week, January 13-16.
Visit the following restaurants: Monday, Jan. 13- North Branch DQ Grill & Chill; Tuesday, Jan. 14- The Oak Inn; Wednesday, Jan. 15- North Branch Domino’s; Thursday, Jan. 16- Merchant’s Cafe. Find the details for each restaurant at their location or visit the Foundation website at www.nbaef.org.
The North Branch Area Education Foundation is a nonprofit, independent and all-volunteer run organization. Since is formation in 2008, NBAEF has raised over $300,000 in grants and funds to enhance educational opportunities for the students of North Branch Area Public Schools ISD-138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.