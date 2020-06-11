The 2020 Summer Learning Program at East Central Regional Library began Monday, June 1, and will run through Aug. 15.
This year’s theme is Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover, supporting that reading opens doors to learning and fun! The library encourages everyone from across the region to participate this summer!
There will be some significant changes for the 2020 program. One of the biggest changes, for the first time, will be readers of all ages can participate entirely online. Their online option launched on June 1. Stay tuned for more information at ecrlib.org.
Another change is that readers of all ages will be able to participate throughout the East Central Regional Library region! Everyone will be able to Dig Deeper, according to these age ranges:
Ages 0-4 (recommended)
The youngest children are being offered a summer challenge as part of the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program (1KB4K). For this special summer edition of 1KB4K, young children and their caregivers will have the opportunity to complete 10 reading-related activities designed to help develop early literacy skills – skills that will help children be ready to learn to read when they enter kindergarten!
To participate, simply complete and then cross out each challenge as you finish it. When each page is done, add your contact information and return it via the library’s book return. Just make sure you bring it to the library by August 15 for a chance to win one of our grand prizes. An added bonus is that books read as part of this challenge can also be counted toward your 1KB4K goal! To learn more about the 1KB4K program, visit ECRL’s early literacy page at ecrlib.org.
Ages 4-11 (recommended)
This fun reading and learning activity is similar to previous years, with one big exception. In 2020, readers are invited to turn in as many copies of the reading log as they complete!
This year the library is asking readers ages 4-11 to complete a combination of 10 hours of reading and/or reading-related challenges. Simply color in a space on the reading log for every hour read and for each activity completed. Once the board is finished, make sure your contact information is filled in and return it to the library book drop. Doing so by August 15 means you’ll be entered into the drawing for great prizes! For more more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Ages 11-18 & 18-1,000 (recommended)
What the library has pulled together for these two recommended age groups is very similar. The biggest change is that the 18-1,0000 group will be offered region wide for the first time. We challenge these readers to complete either four book reviews or four challenges or a combination of both. Once four are completed, fill out the information on the back & return your sheet to the library dropbox for your chance to win prizes! For the challenges simply cross out the ones you complete. You can complete as many sheets as you want, just limit yourself to four reviews and/or challenges per sheet. Just make sure you bring it to the library by August 15 for a chance to win one of our grand prizes. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
Online Program
The online program also launched June 1. More information will be released soon, so stay tuned – but here’s a heads up: Readers of all ages who participate in the online option will be able to sign up, track their reading accomplishments and submit entries for our grand prize drawing – all online and paper-free!
East Central Regional Library wishes to thank all of its Friends of the Library groups, local business and communities, and the Minnesota State Fair for their generous support of this year’s Dig Deeper summer learning program.
