Somewhat lost in the events of the day is the wrapping up of construction this summer. This is the school district’s last of three summers devoted to making the improvements the community approved in the spring of 2017. Here’s a summary of construction areas to be aware:
North Branch Area High School: The south end of the high school will be closed this summer to complete the new commons area as well as improvements to classrooms on both the main floor and the mezzanine. Other areas include music, some classrooms just north of the main office, and the Industrial Technology area - which will receive significant upgrades to the woods, metals, and welding areas, as well as the addition of a “Fab Lab.” New equipment and opportunities in these areas will provide students with state-of-the-art Industrial Technology facilities.
North Branch Area Education Center: Most of the summer construction will be in the northwest corner of the building extending south down the west side. There will still be some finish work happening in the new south end addition as well.
North Branch Area Middle School: The entire eastern half of the middle school will be under construction this summer, as crews complete classroom, common area improvements, as well as completing construction on a brand new space for the Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center. Starting next fall, the Brooker Building will be a dedicated space for the Norse Area Learning Center!
Sunrise: A new, secure front entrance is being constructed at Sunrise over the summer. This project is not part of the 2017 referendum. Rather, the over $300,000 in funding for this project came through a school safety grant applied for by the district in 2018. The new entrance will provide the school the ability to have visitors go through the “Hall Pass” admittance system prior to entering the main building. Right now, visitors must be admitted to the building before being approved by Hall Pass.
