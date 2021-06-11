North Folk Winery offers top musical performances during the winery’s 9th annual summer concert series. Upcoming concerts include:
June 13: Charlie Parr concert, 7-8:30 p.m.
July 16: Pert Near Sandstone concert, 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 28: The Vines Bluegrass Festival with performances by Steam Machine, The Roe Family Singers, and headliner band The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins, 1-8 p.m.
Oct. 2: The Chmeilewski Funtime Polka Band and SG Edelweiss, 1-4 p.m.
North Folk Winery owners Mike and Ann Tessneer are really excited about the lineup this year. “The concerts provide a great opportunity for people to get out and enjoy a fun outside experience. Last year we cancelled the concerts due to Covid, so we’re really looking forward to doing the concert series this year,” Mike said.
Music is a big part of the winery experience. Live and local music is scheduled every Friday night in addition to the annual concert series. Tickets for all concerts can be purchased at www.northfolkwinery.com/tickets. North Folk Winery is located at 43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris, 651-674-7548.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.