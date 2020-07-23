Book Cover

East Central Regional Library is excited to welcome Minnesota author Sue Leaf who will talk about her newest book, “Minnesota’s Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell,” on the Zoom online platform Monday, July 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Never used Zoom before? It’s easy! All you need is internet access and a computer or smartphone with audio and video capabilities. This is a great way to see friends face-to-face while maintaining social distancing. Don’t have Wi-Fi? You can also call in to the meeting!

If you are interested in attending, please register for the event on the events calendar at ecrlib.org, and staff will email the Zoom link one business day before the event.

Any questions, contact your local library branch.

