Anderson & Koch Ford in North Branch is hosting a “Stuff a Truck” food drive running through Nov. 21. For every vehicle sold, the company will donate 150 pounds of food and other collections to Family Pathways and A Place for You to help the community cope during the economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are Bailey Webber, sales and leasing; and Donna Hubbard, internet sales support. Photo by Sarv Mithaqiyan