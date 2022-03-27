Students and staff at Jacobson Elementary School in Rush City broke reading records in February during “I Love to Read” month.
This year, students in pre-K through Grade 6 had a goal of reading 120,000 minutes. They broke that goal by reading an amazing total of 144,399 minutes. The staff had a goal to read 45,000 minutes, but the actual number of minutes read was 49,799, earning them a day of delicious treats and goodies.
The top class for reading minutes was Alissa Zeltinger’s third grade class. They read an average of 649 minutes per student this year.
Hallway displays included a winter Olympic snow theme and a bulletin board entitled “Teachers read too. Can you guess who?” with photos of 40 staff reading their favorite (children’s) book, while keeping their faces hidden so students could try and guess who the readers were.
Closing ceremonies were celebrated on USA Day, March 4, where students and staff alike dressed in red, white and blue. Grade 4 students put on an amazing choreographed show with two parachutes. Since the students broke their reading goal and winners were announced, Principal Alicia Nelson dressed in full hockey goalie gear, while a select number of students tried hard to get a puck past her into the goal. Only one student was successful.
