An injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is a painful setback that requires a long and difficult rehabilitation process to overcome. Suffering this knee injury can be a sad reality for young athletes, and some must endure that excruciating experience twice.
But suffering three ACL injuries in roughly 24 months? That’s more than unfair; it’s cruel, bordering on criminal.
Well, welcome to Jana Swanson’s world.
“I’ve had so many [knee injuries], I get them all confused,” she said. “I try to not remember the dates.”
But the 6-0 center on the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team cannot forget the feeling that came with suffering three ACL injuries – one to her left knee, two to the right – that robbed her of two full high school seasons.
Which is a shame, because not only did the injuries keep Swanson off the court as a freshman and sophomore, they had the potential to short-circuit a career that saw her break into the varsity starting lineup as a seventh grader and earn All-Mississippi 8 Conference honorable mention in eighth grade.
Now a senior, Swanson has put together back-to-back strong seasons for the Bluejackets. As a junior she averaged 10.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and she has continued to rack up double-doubles as a senior.
Still, it’s hard to forget the past.
“When she goes down? I hold my breath,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Jody Ledahl admitted. “When she gets a rebound and starts to dribble the ball down the court, I think to myself, ‘Pass the ball, Jana. Pass the ball.’ And when she goes down, I just want her to get up.”
Two injuries in one year
Ledahl said the decision to add Swanson to the varsity roster before she had even reached high school was not an easy one.
“She had the frame and the skill level to play at that level, but it was a process to learn how to practice at that level,” he said. “But the end of the season she had broken into the starting lineup. She ended doing a lot more for us than we expected.”
Then came that fateful day in May 2016.
Playing in an open gym, she collided with an opponent and suffered a bone bruise while tearing both the ACL and the meniscus of her left knee.
“I had never really had an injury like that before,” Swanson said. “I went home and iced it, but when I woke up the next morning it was still stiff. So I went to the doctor, and I found out the bad news. This was new ground for me. It was a lot to take in. It was a shocker, but I knew I was going to recover – and come back stronger.”
Fortunately, the injury occurred in the off-season; while she missed the AAU tour in the summer, she put in the grueling work necessary to return to the court just in time for the first game of her freshman season.
That’s when disaster struck. Again.
“I was going down the floor on a fast break, and as I went up for a shot I collided with a girl,” Swanson said. “I knew right then I had torn my other ACL, the one in my right knee. I told the trainer I had torn my ACL, but I asked her not to tell anyone else. I didn’t want to believe it.”
Ledahl said he knew the extent of the injury as soon as it happened. And his heart sunk.
“Jana had worked so hard, and to have that type of work ethic as an eighth grader was impressive,” he said. “So to see her get injured such a short time after getting cleared was just devastating.”
Swanson played in one half of one varsity game as a freshman, missing the rest of the season.
“The hardest part was that I got cut from my AAU team that spring,” she said. “It was hard because I played with some good girls, and it was hard not to see those players, who were my friends. And I had worked so hard over the summer to get back, and then to tear my other knee in my first game back? That just wasn’t good.”
One of the few positives from the injury was that Swanson used the AAU snub as motivation to fuel a second comeback.
“I knew I could [come back],” she said. “My ‘haters’ became my motivators. I wasn’t cut because I wasn’t good enough; I was cut because I had injured my knees. They didn’t want to cut another player, then not have me because of an injury.
“But that disrespect was really motivating to me.”
Third time not a charm
Swanson put in the work and again returned to the court. In July, the unthinkable happened.
“I planted my right knee wrong, and I knew I tore it right away,” she said. “I sat out the rest of the half, and I told my dad, ‘I tore my ACL.’ I cried, but I told him we couldn’t tell anybody – even my mom. We didn’t tell her until September.”
How did Swanson hide the news? She continued to play on the injured knee through the rest of the summer and into volleyball season in the fall.
“I had rehabbed so well, my hamstring and my calf basically held my knee together,” she explained. “But my bones would clash. I suffered a permanent bone bruise on my right knee, and I don’t have a lot of feeling in that knee.”
Yes, Swanson played volleyball with the torn ACL briefly during her sophomore year – until she came down after a spike attempt and could no longer stand the pain.
“This injury had a lot of anger in it,” Swanson said. “I felt, ‘Are you serious? Three [injuries]?’ It was by far the most difficult for me. When I got the news, I chucked my gym bag across the room. I hugged my dad hard, and I asked him, ‘Why is this happening to me?’”
Swanson handled the physical side of this rehab differently than the first two, going to Laurus Athletic Rehab and Performance in Roseville to prepare her whole body to return to the court.
“They shaped me into the basketball athlete I am today – and that was without using a basket or a ball,” she said. “They got my muscles strong, and I still rehab there. I took this rehab a lot slower than the first two. Looking back, I may have come back too fast from the first two, and if I wanted to do what I want to do in basketball, I had to get my body under control.”
The bigger battle in her third rehab, Swanson admitted, was more mental than physical.
“That year my grades dropped. I would sit at home and do nothing,” she said. “So I ended up seeing a therapist. And that was the best thing that happened to me.”
Swanson is both willing and open about dealing with depression and anxiety.
“I know there are people out there who feel shame in talking to a therapist,” she said. “They shouldn’t. People who are struggling should talk to someone who is trained to help them. … I’ve become a fighter for mental health.”
She also has become a poster child for the positive effects that therapy has had on her life.
“After I went to the therapist, I had the best summer of my life,” Swanson said. “These days people tell me they can see the difference on the court because I never stop smiling. And I have my sassy attitude back!”
Ledahl said Swanson is a different person than she was before seeking professional help.
“To go through all that and not give in has matured her so much,” Ledahl said. “We’ve had open, honest conversations through the process. I’ve developed a unique relationship with Jana because she has gone through all of that emotional and physical stuff.”
Making her dreams come true
It makes sense that college basketball coaches might shy away from recruiting a player with a history of knee injuries. After all, every college coach has a finite number of scholarships to give.
But Bemidji State women’s basketball coach Chelsea DeVille said she recruited Jana Swanson because of her knee injuries, not in spite of them.
“The fact that Jana had all those knee surgeries made her more appealing — because she had recovered,” DeVille explained. “We watched her play and saw something we liked. Then we found out about the knee injuries.
“Sure, injuries are scary, because you are taking a chance. But to find out that she had battled back, and that she continued to work hard and play hard, made her really intriguing to us.”
Funny thing is, DeVille and assistant coach Jamie Schultz did not know about Swanson’s injury history when they first watched her play.
“I didn’t wear my knee brace during AAU season,” Swanson said. “And I wore kneepads, so no one could see the surgery scars. And I hadn’t really shared my story, so not a lot of coaches knew about it. When I took my tour at Bemidji, the coaches saw the scars on my knee. And then they asked me, ‘Did you injure your knees?’ I told them, ‘I’ve had three ACL surgeries and four meniscus surgeries,’ and they said, ‘What?’”
When they learned more about the injuries, the Bemidji coaches were intrigued.
“First, she’s obviously not quick to quit,” DeVille said of Swanson. “It can be discouraging when you deal with a significant injury, especially a knee injury. You couldn’t look down on someone if they decided to give up the sport after suffering that many knee injuries. But she battled through it. She showed she had the fight and the discipline to do the rehab and get back. And that’s really impressive.”
Soon after visiting the campus, Swanson verbally committed to play college basketball at Bemidji.
“The coaches there are amazing,” Swanson said. “I knew that, when I met Coach DeVille and Coach Schultz, I was home. I went on other college visits, but when I went to Bemidji, right away I told my parents, ‘This feels like home.’”
Signing with the Beavers and earning a clean bill of health have helped Swanson post her best season ever. Entering section play this week, she is averaging 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game and has posted a double-double in 16 of 25 contests.
While the numbers are nice, Swanson is simply happy to be back on the court, playing the game she loves.
“I could be in a cast right now, or I could be on crutches,” Swanson said. “So to me, it’s fun to think I can go to the gym and run and relieve my stress. My junior year was a lot of fun, and this year has been a blast.”
And she is quick to thank the many people who have helped her reach this point.
“The support of my dad, Rob, and my mom, Jackie, and my family and friends, was awesome,” Swanson said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. And my coaches here have really been amazing. They have really stuck with me through everything. I can’t thank them enough. Coach Ledahl has seen me at my best and at my weakest, and he’s always been there for me. … He’s not just a basketball coach. He’ll call me or text me just to talk, just to find out how I’m doing. He’s awesome.”
And while Ledahl admits he still may have a worry or two about Swanson’s knees, the worries are melting away.
“Now, when I see Jana go up and down the court, there are no limitations,” he said. “And that’s fun to see. We get to see a healthy Jana – the real Jana.”
