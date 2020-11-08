National Stress Awareness Day falls on Nov. 4 this year. Stress seems to be a popular word these days, but what exactly is it and what causes it?
Stress can be traced back to when humans were in competition to survive. By using the ‘fight or flight’ mechanism, our forefathers escaped predators and avoided natural disasters. When our bodies react with a stress hormone it increases blood flow to our muscles, resulting in a higher heart rate and helps us move and think faster, see and hear better, jump higher and hit harder than we ever thought possible. It’s short term and can move you into action to get things accomplished. This stress positively affects our activities and is known as Eustress.
Negative stress, known as distress, occurs when a person feels unable to perform or to cope with a situation. This feeling can be short or long term. It causes anxiety or concern and can lead to mental and physical problems. Stress is different for everyone. What stresses you out may not even bother your best friend so don’t compare, be aware of your own signs.
Some common physical signs of the negative impact of stress are: • difficulty concentrating • problems eating • poor sleep • lightheadedness or difficulty breathing • waves of sadness • headaches/muscle aches • stomach problems.
Stress can prove to be crippling in a time when life is already very challenging. Those words ring true for so many of us today. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly every aspect of American life, from health to work to education to social activities. Along with that, the economy, racial divide, and the intense election cycle, we are dealing with more than our average set of stressors.
What can we do to work through these stressful times? The obvious is to stay healthy, get more physical exercise, eat right, and don’t smoke or drink alcohol in excess, but also be positive with your self-talk, that stream of unspoken thoughts that run through your head. Is your glass half-empty or half-full? Lower levels of distress and better coping skills during times of stress are among the many health benefits of positive thinking. And stay connected to people you care about. Relationships are a kind of stress buffer. Though we can’t necessarily control the stressful events that happen around us, our relationships provide a sense of safety in the midst of the storm.
If you feel your negative stress is becoming chronic, reach out to a loved one or seek professional help. You are not alone. Stay positive and have a great week.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Friday, Nov. 6: Center closed.
Monday, Nov. 9: Oven Chow Mein.
Tuesday, Nov. 10: Tuna or Cabbage Roll Casserole.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese or Tuna (Veteran’s Day).
Thursday, Nov. 12: Mediterranean Chicken.
Friday, Nov. 13: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 13, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Nov. 8 and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
