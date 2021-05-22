Last fall, the city of North Branch benefited from a Boy Scout Eagle project from Renzo Vita.
He is also working on the Boy Scout Distinguished Conservation Service Award in which he needs to complete two Eagle Level projects that make a long-lasting impact on the environment.
Vita’s request was to place signs on stormwater grates that state, “Don’t pollute Drains to River.” These signs were placed by Boy Scouts and other volunteers.
Vita is passionate about ensuring that people do not pollute. Public Works Director Shawn Williams met with Vita on the project and why this is also important for the state of Minnesota stormwater requirements placed on the city of North Branch. Vita stated said that many people do not understand what stormwater grates do and its importance.
When discussing with classmates and neighbors and in researching, he found that many people do not understand the importance of the stormwater system. Growing up, he knew his parents would regularly ensure that their grates were kept clean. Wanting to know why, he did what any high schooler does, he went to the internet and learned all about the stormwater system.
Did you know that many of North Branch’s stormwater goes to the Sunrise River which goes to the St. Croix River then to the Mississippi and then the Gulf of Mexico. Thus, keeping the grates clean and not dumping anything other than rainwater is so important to ensuring our neighbors don’t have polluted water.
For this article Vita was interviewed on why it is important to keep debris out of the grates, especially with all the stormwater concerns expressed in North Branch recently. Vita said that not keeping the grates clean can allow it to plug and cause local flooding when it rains.
In asking Vita what he recommends, he said that when people are mowing, picking up litter in their yards, or just being outside, they can check the grates and keep them clean, and to alert City Hall when they notice dumping, as this affects us all.
