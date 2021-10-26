The vaunted North Branch running attack was at it again.
Amassing 443 yards on the ground propelled the Vikings to a huge lead in the first half en route to a 49-12 victory over Cloquet on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
North Branch, the team the Oct. 19 Associated Press poll ranked fifth in the state in Class 4A, concluded the regular season with a 6-0 record in the Northeast Red standings and an 8-0 overall mark. Cloquet finished at 3-3 and 4-3.
Vikings coach Justin Voss, as one might expect, enjoyed his team’s start.
“We started off fast,” he said. “This is the end of the season and we wanted to focus on our continued improvement. Our defense played more complete and solid, so it was great to see that. It was raining and I think that affected their passing game, so our defense stepped up and stopped their running game.”
North Branch senior Samuel Sonnek ran for 127 yards on seven carries, junior Samuel Robillard added 126 yards on 11 rushes, and senior Ashton LaBelle contributed 117 yards on eight carries. That’s 370 yards by the three-prong attack engineered by senior quarterback Andrew Thauwald, who was perfect in his passing performance, going 1-for-1 by completing a 28-yard pass to junior Loghan Croal.
Thauwald, who ran for 40 yards on five carries, started the scoring with an 8-yard run and Sonnek added an 83-yard jaunt to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
The Vikings scored four touchdowns in the second quarter on a 17-yarder by Thauwald, and two touchdowns by Robillard on runs of 10 and 16 yards that were sandwiched around a 2-yard scoring run by LaBelle, to make the score 42-6 at halftime.
The Vikings traded TDs with Cloquet in the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run by Croal and surrendering a 65-yard run for a score by the hosts.
Sonnek, LaBelle and Robillard each had a 2-point PAT run and one extra point was kicked by senior Tanner Bollman.
The Vikings got a bye in the first round of the Class 4A Section 7 playoffs and are idle until Saturday, Oct. 30, when they play at home against the winner of the Tuesday, Oct. 26, game between Cloquet and Duluth Denfeld, two teams that North Branch defeated this season (46-20 over Denfeld on Oct. 8).
The Cloquet-Denfeld contest was not completed at press time.
“It’s been a fun run,” Voss said of the undefeated status. “They’ve earned it and (the bye) allows us to get rested and healthy.”
Still, Voss had mixed feelings about the bye, preferring to keep the solid play going.
“It is what it is and we’ll take it,” he said.
Bluejackets struggle against
state-ranked Andover
Trying to stop Caden Wheeler proved to be too difficult for the Cambridge-Isanti football team.
Wheeler ran for 242 yards to spark undefeated Andover, which was ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 5A, to a 28-0 victory at Cambridge on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
With a strong offensive line in front of him, Wheeler carried the ball 28 times and scored all four Andover touchdowns. He scored on a 35-yard run in the first quarter, then on runs of 6 and 10 yards in the second quarter to make it 20-0 at halftime.
He scored the lone TD of the second half from 5 yards out in the third quarter.
All told, the Huskies had 321 yards rushing and 69 passing while improving their record to 8-0 overall, which includes a 4-0 mark and first place in the North Central Black standings.
“They were 7-0 [entering the contest] for a reason,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel said. “Wheeler’s been good all year, but we didn’t tackle very well and that probably contributed to his 242 yards.
“They weren’t dominant, and we were in position to make some plays, but we didn’t.”
Cambridge was limited to 78 yards rushing and 68 yards passing as senior Ari Sullivan went 5-for-14. His completions went to senior Braden Jones, who had three catches for 21 yards, senior Colton Skoglund with one for 38 and senior Andre Hall with one for 9.
Sophomore Levi Maurer rushed for 53 yards on eight carries.
Moving the ball proved difficult for the Bluejackets, and sophomore Elias Dee had a busy night by having to punt eight times. On defense, the leading tacklers were senior Adam Hamed, who was in on eight tackles, while senior Brayden Johnson had six.
Weibel praised the play of junior defensive end Lucas Daigle, who was in on four tackles and put a lot of pressure on the Andover quarterback, who was 6-for-15 passing.
“[Daigle] was one of the reasons they couldn’t throw,” Weibel said. “He was putting the pressure on.”
Cambridge-Isanti, which finished the regular season at 1-3 in the North Central Blue standings and 1-7 overall, was scheduled to play at St. Francis, which went 1-2 in the North Central Blue and 3-5 overall, on Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs.
The teams, who met in the second week of the season in a game the Bluejackets lost 7-0, played the contest after press deadline.
“I’m expecting a good game and both teams have been playing better,” Weibel said, adding that the playoffs “are a whole other season. The records don’t matter. That’s what we told the kids.”
If the Bluejackets defeated St. Francis, they advanced to a rematch against Andover on the Huskies’ home field on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Braham enters playoffs with
two-game win streak
Braham finished the regular season on a strong note, claiming a 45-7 victory over Mille Lacs on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
In that contest the Bombers broke loose for 16 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 32-7 at halftime. Braham then shut out Mille Lacs in the second half while scoring single touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters.
The Bombers scored 112 points in their final two games, in sharp contrast to scoring 92 in the first six.
Two sophomores had big games for the winners. Quarterback Jake Tepley ran for two touchdowns, passed for another and threw two PAT passes, both to Braden Grams. Grams also ran for two TDs covering 25 and 1 yards, and had a PAT run for an 18-point night.
Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke praised his sophomores and the energetic offensive line.
“They’re a great combination, a tremendous one-two punch,” he said of Tepley and Grams. “But they run with the aid of the offensive line and they’d be the first to tell you it’s because of the offensive line.”
Tepley’s scoring runs were of 56 and 1 yards as he rushed for a game-leading 158 yards on 19 carries. He also completed 6-of-7 passes for 53 yards, including a 17-yard TD strike to sophomore Gavon Schroeder. The other Braham TD was a 1-yarder caught by a fourth sophomore, Carsyn Londgren.
Grams contributed to the team’s rushing total of 297 yards by carrying 13 times for 108.
The Braham defense also made some big plays. Senior Austin Sterling led that unit with six tackles, including one tackle for loss, while senior Jonah Johnson had 4.5 tackles, including a pair behind the line of scrimmage.
The Bombers finished with seven tackles for loss in the contest.
“We forced a couple of key turnovers. They were big and gave us scoring chances in the first half,” Kuhnke said. “We’re stopping the run more efficiently.”
The Bombers were to face Chisholm on the road in the first round of the Class A Section 7 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in a game that was not completed at press time.
That contest was a rematch of a wild game earlier this season when Braham lost 45-42. The difference proved to be a 31-yard field goal by a team that likes to pass.
“It was a shootout, back and forth,” Kuhnke said of the first matchup, when Chisholm was 15-for-35 passing for 298 yards.
Chisholm, which went 2-3 in the Northeast Silver standings and 3-4 overall, is led by receiver Jude Sundquist, whom Kuhnke called, “a Division 1 athlete” prior to the contest.
If the Bombers beat Chisholm, they would advance to the second round and a road meeting with top seeded Deer River, which was ranked ninth in the state in Class A, on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.
