The Stanchfield Baptist congregation will celebrate its 155th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 15. Swedish immigrants who came to Isanti County in the early 1860s brought about the very beginnings of the church.
To celebrate God’s faithfulness and this rich heritage, a full schedule events is planned, beginning with 9:30 a.m. Sunday School - lessons in history by Chip Gerdin.
The worship service at 10:30 a.m. will be filled with congregational singing, music and sharing by the children, and message by Pastor Caleb Zahl. A Swedish Dinner follows the worship service at 11:45 a.m. The menu, created by Heidi Gerdin Seals and Tracy Gerdin Walfoort, includes Swedish meatballs, red potatoes, green beans, rye bread, salad, desserts, coffee, rhubarb punch. All this for a suggested donation of $15 for adults. Please RSVP for the dinner by calling the church 320-396-3391, or on the church website, www.stanchfieldbaptist.com
Dinner donations of $15/adult may be made the day of the event. The afternoon program begins at 1 p.m. and features the American Swedish Institute fiddlers, as well as information about the new Orsa to Stanchfield project, remembering Ann Moline Schaeffer, Spannar Dahlman re-enactment, and media presentation “Look for Me” in memory of friends who have passed away in the last five years.
The public is invited to attend all events. The church is located at 38850 Midway St. NE in Stanchfield. The facility is handicap accessible.
