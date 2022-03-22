2022 brought another successful Catholic Schools Raffle at St. Scholastica Academy. Teachers, staff and the surrounding community of Isanti united with students and their families to raise an outstanding total of $13,775 for the school.
Since Jan. 14, students of St. Scholastica Academy have been selling $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic Schools Raffle, a fundraising program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009.
St. Scholastica Academy is one of 86 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that were involved in 2022. Before that January start date, school leadership set an ambitious fundraising goal. Catholic United Financial provided all promotional materials, raffle tickets and prizes for the program at no cost. As the tickets were sold and money came in, families and staff counted their total. They were excited knowing that they keep every dollar their school raised. The six-week selling period concluded on Feb. 27.
“Since we started this Raffle in 2009, over $12.6 million has been raised for participating Catholic schools. We are incredibly proud that 100 percent of the total money raised has gone directly to the students, parents, faculty and administrators who have helped make this program such an unqualified success,” said Mike Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial.
On March 10 the Raffle officially concluded with a prize drawing ceremony broadcast live on the Catholic United Financial website. The prizes, valued at over $45,000, included a new 2022 Ford Escape SUV, a dream vacation, Traeger Grill and grill set, smart TVs and more. Catholic United also rewarded the hard work of the top selling student at St. Scholastica Academy with a Baby Yoda LEGO set prize and the chance at $500. St. Scholastica Academy contributed to a grand total of $1,419,287 for Catholic Education.
Funds raised by participating schools, like St. Scholastica Academy are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
About Catholic United Financial
Catholic United Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that has served Catholics in the Upper Midwest since 1878. The company provides life insurance and retirement products for its 80,000 members and returns a portion of its profits to local communities through programs like the Catholic Schools Raffle, Post-High School Tuition Scholarship, Gather4Good® service events, and more. Based in St. Paul, Minn., Catholic United helps its members plan for every step of their life journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.