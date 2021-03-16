Spring is upon us, which means that it is time to sing again!
Unexpected Company Chorale will begin its Spring Session via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22.
Rehearsals will be every Monday through May 24. Dues will be $40 (financial assistance is available.)
Over the past year, singing as a group has been a forbidden activity.
Many of us went from singing several times each week to 0 times a week, and the lack of use has not only affected the quality of our voices but also our emotional wellbeing.
Consider this your vocal workout regime. It is time to get our voices back into shape and socialize in a COVID safe manner. All singers are welcome – you do not have to be a prior member of the Unexpected Company Chorale in order to participate.
More information can be found on their website at www.ucchorale.org, or send them an email at unexpectedcompanymn@gmail.com.
