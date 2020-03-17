Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 virus response, the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Spring Expo & Home Show planned for April 4, 2020, at North Branch Area High School. Vendors have been offered a full refund of their fees.
“As one of our main annual fundraising events, we do not take this decision lightly,” said Julia Gervais, the Chamber’s executive director. “Ultimately, we are doing our best to mitigate that loss for our chamber, as well as for our vendors.” Anyone with questions can call the chamber at 651-674-4077 or email Julia@northbranchchamber.com.
