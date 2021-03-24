Thursday, March 25
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Class 3A individual state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Class 4A Section 7 title game, 7 p.m. (if win March 23).
Friday, March 26
North Branch and Rush City gymnastics at Class A state meet at Champlin Park, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, March 27
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Class 2A state meet at Champlin Park, 11:30 a.m.
Schedules are subject to change
