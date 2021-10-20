Friday, Oct. 22
Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Cambridge-Isanti football in Class 5A Section 7 tournament vs. TBA, 7 p.m.
Rush City football at Class 2A Section 4 tournament vs. TBA, 7 p.m.
Braham football in Class A Section 7 tournament vs. TBA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Rush City volleyball at Class 2A Section 7 Tournament opening round vs. TBA.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Fogerty Ice House North, 2:20 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at Class 3A Section 7 meet at Cloquet, 3 p.m.
Braham and Rush City cross country at Class A Section 5 meet at Pierz, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Class 4A Section 7 tournament quarterfinals, TBA.
Braham volleyball at Class A Section 5 tournament opening round, TBA.
Friday, Oct. 29
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Mississippi 8 championship at Monticello, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Mullets at Fogerty Ice House North, 5:40 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Class 3A Section 7 tournament quarterfinals, TBA.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Cambridge Christian soccer at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at CAL Tournament at Willmar, TBA.
Rum River Mallards vs. Wisconsin Rapids at Fogerty Ice House South, 5:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.