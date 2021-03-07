Thursday, March 4
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian at CAL Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian at CAL Tournament, 3 p.m.
North Branch wrestling vs. Becker and Zimmerman, 5 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Gentry Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Becker, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Big Lake with Annandale/Maple Lake, 5 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. St. Croix Lutheran and Virginia at Rush City, 5 p.m.
Rush City gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.
North Branch wrestling vs. Grand Rapids and Monticello, 9 a.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 1:30 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Pine City, 2 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey vs. Princeton at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Pequot Lakes, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Duluth East, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Zimmerman, 4 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wis., if necessary, 6 p.m.
Monday, March 8
North Branch girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Central Green, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Milaca, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Duluth Northern Stars, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Hibbing, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
North Branch girls basketball at North St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
North Branch gymnastics vs. Maple Lake, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Mora, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Lakeview Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Section at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.
North Branch boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball vs. Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Northern Tier Stars vs. Sartell at East Bethel, 1 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Section at Northdale Middle School, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Schedule is subject to change
