Thursday, March 4

Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Christian at CAL Tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Valley Christian at CAL Tournament, 3 p.m.

North Branch wrestling vs. Becker and Zimmerman, 5 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Gentry Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Becker, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at East Central, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Big Lake with Annandale/Maple Lake, 5 p.m.

Rush City/Braham wrestling vs. St. Croix Lutheran and Virginia at Rush City, 5 p.m.

Rush City gymnastics at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Cambridge Christian girls basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.

Cambridge Christian boys basketball at CAL Tournament, TBA.

North Branch wrestling vs. Grand Rapids and Monticello, 9 a.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Pine City, 1:30 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Pine City, 2 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Princeton at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Pequot Lakes, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Duluth East, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball vs. Zimmerman, 4 p.m.

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Spooner, Wis., if necessary, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 8

North Branch girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Central Green, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at East Bethel, 7 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball at Milaca, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Duluth Northern Stars, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball at Rush City, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Hibbing, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

North Branch girls basketball at North St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Braham girls basketball at Barnum, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

North Branch gymnastics vs. Maple Lake, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6 p.m.

North Branch girls basketball vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes at Isanti, 7 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey vs. Mora, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Braham boys basketball vs. Lakeview Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Foley, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Section at Northdale Middle School, 6 p.m.

North Branch boys hockey at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. North Shore Storm, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m.

North Branch boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Braham girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City boys basketball at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.

Rush City girls basketball vs. Mora, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Northern Tier Stars vs. Sartell at East Bethel, 1 p.m.

Pine City boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball vs. Big Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Section at Northdale Middle School, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pine City girls hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Schedule is subject to change

