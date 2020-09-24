Friday, Sept. 25

North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Rush City cross country at Pine City with Hinckley-Finlayson, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Monticello with Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Branch cross country vs. Becker and St. Francis, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Braham cross country at Mille Lacs with East Central, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Big Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at St. Cloud Christian, 5 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

North Branch girls tennis vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Willmar, 4 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

