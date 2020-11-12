Thursday, Nov. 12
Rush City football at Deer River, 5 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Onamia, 6 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
Rum River Mallards at Steele County, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16
Braham volleyball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 6 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Becker, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Isle, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Cambridge-Isanti football, Section Quarterfinals, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Monticello, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Braham volleyball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Becker, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at Isle, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Rush City volleyball at Braham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Cambridge-Isanti football, Section Semifinals, TBA.
Monday, Nov. 22
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Braham volleyball vs. East Central, 6 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Schedule is subject to change
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.