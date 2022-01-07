Thursday, Jan. 6
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
North Branch wrestling at Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at North Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Fourth Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Champlin Park at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 7 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Pine City, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan .7
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Pierz Triangular, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling vs. Princeton, 6 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Grand Rapids at Isanti Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Ogilvie, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at St. Francis Christian tournament, TBD
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling hosts Invitational, 9 a.m.
North Branch wrestling at Ogilvie Tournament, 10 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Mora Tournament, 10 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Faribault Invitational, 11:15 a.m.
North Branch and Rush City Flamingos gymnastics at Princeton Invitational, 12:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming at Spring Lake Park Invitational, 1 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Highland Park at East Bethel, 1 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Maple Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball at Brainerd, 3 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Maple Lake, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at St. Francis, 4:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball at Duluth East, 6 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Braham girls basketball vs. Pierz, 7:15 p.m.
Braham boys basketball at Mora, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Pine City girls hockey at Breck, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian girls basketball at Valley Christian, 6:20 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Big Lake, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Aitkin, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City girls basketball at Minneapolis North, 7:15 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:15 p.m.
Pine City boys hockey at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball at Valley Christian, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Onamia triangular, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at Monticello, 6 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics vs. Big Lake, 6 p.m.
North Branch wrestling vs. Big Lake, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics vs. St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey at Pine City, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball at Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch girls basketball at Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Braham girls basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Cambridge Christian girls basketball vs. Willmar, 5 p.m.
North Branch gymnastics at Rush City Flamingos, 6 p.m.
Cambridge Christian boys basketball vs. Willmar, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey vs. Pine City, 7 p.m.
Northern Edge boys hockey vs. Becker/Big Lake at East Bethel, 7 p.m.
Rush City boys basketball vs. Mille Lacs at Target Center, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House, 7:05 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball vs. Becker, 7:15 p.m.
North Branch boys basketball vs. Princeton, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
North Branch wrestling at Mounds View tournament, 9 a.m.
Rush City/Braham wrestling at Champlin Park tournament, 9 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti wrestling at St. Cloud Tech, 10 a.m.
North Branch dance at Mississippi 8 meet at Big Lake, 11 a.m.
Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics at Lakeville North Invitational, noon
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey vs. Cloquet at East Bethel, 1 p.m.
Pine City girls hockey vs. Mound Westonka at Mora, 2 p.m.
Rum River Mallards vs. Minnesota Blue Ox, 7 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change
