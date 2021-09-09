Thursday, Sept. 9
Cambridge Christian soccer at Fourth Baptist, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at North Branch, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Cambridge-Isanti, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at East Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Cambridge-Isanti cross country hosts Cambridge-Isanti Invitational, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Woodcrest, 4 p.m.
North Branch football vs. Duluth East, 7 p.m.
Braham football vs. Deer River, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Rush City football vs. Mille Lac Area at Isle, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Blaine Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
North Branch volleyball hosts Viking Volleyball Classic, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Brooklyn Center, 11 a.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Hibbing, 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Blaine, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball vs. Lakeview Christian, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis vs. Big Lake, 4 p.m.
North Branch, Braham and Rush City cross country at Mora Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Chisago Christian, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Zimmerman, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at North Branch, 7 p.m.
Braham volleyball at Ogilvie, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer vs. Zimmerman, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch cross country at St. Francis Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis vs. Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis at Becker, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at Foreston, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Foreston, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Chisago Lakes, 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Rush City volleyball at Braham, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch volleyball at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
Cambridge Christian soccer at Immanuel, 4 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball at Immanuel, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti football at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
North Branch football at Mora, 7 p.m.
Braham football at Barnum, 7 p.m.
Rush City football at Crosby-Ironton, 7 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Dell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Cambridge-Isanti volleyball at Hudson Invitational, 9 a.m.
Braham volleyball at Hill City Tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch boys soccer at Lakes International Language Academy, 1 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Marshall School, 1 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Forest Lake, 3 p.m.
Rum River Mallards at Dell, 7 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change
