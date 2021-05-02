Thursday, April 29
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Rush City baseball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Spring Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Duluth Denfield, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Zimmerman, 5 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
North Branch baseball vs. Cloquet, noon
Monday, May 3
Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch boys golf at Purple Hawk, noon.
North Branch boys tennis at Mora, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Braham track at Pillager, TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Pebble Creek, 3 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Becker, 3 p.m.
North Branch softball vs. Becker, 3 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys track at Becker, 3:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball vs. Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Isle, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls track at Becker, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Braham and Rush City golf at Izaty, 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 6
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Becker Pebble Creek, 3 p.m.
Rush City track at Braham with East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Coon Rapids, 4 p.m.
North Branch baseball at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30 p.m.
Braham baseball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball at North Branch, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 7
North Branch softball vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
North Branch boys tennis vs. Pine City, 4 p.m.
Braham baseball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rush City softball vs. Esko, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti baseball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Blaine and Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.
Braham softball at Hill City tournament, 9 a.m.
North Branch baseball vs. Fridley, 1 p.m.
Schedules are subject to change
