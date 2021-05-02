Thursday, April 29

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at Monticello, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 30

Rush City baseball vs. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball vs. Spring Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Duluth Denfield, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Zimmerman, 5 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Chisago Lakes, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

North Branch baseball vs. Cloquet, noon

Monday, May 3

Cambridge-Isanti, Braham and North Branch boys golf at Purple Hawk, noon.

North Branch boys tennis at Mora, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Braham track at Pillager, TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls golf at Pebble Creek, 3 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Becker, 3 p.m.

North Branch softball vs. Becker, 3 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys track at Becker, 3:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis at Big Lake, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis at Chisago Lakes, 4 p.m.

Braham baseball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball at Hinckley-Finlayson, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball vs. Isle, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Isle, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch girls track at Becker, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

Braham and Rush City golf at Izaty, 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 6

Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch boys golf at Becker Pebble Creek, 3 p.m.

Rush City track at Braham with East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson, 3:45 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Coon Rapids, 4 p.m.

North Branch baseball at Cambridge-Isanti, 4:30 p.m.

Braham baseball at Onamia, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City baseball at Ogilvie, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball at North Branch, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 7

North Branch softball vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

North Branch boys tennis vs. Pine City, 4 p.m.

Braham baseball at East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Braham softball vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Rush City softball vs. Esko, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti softball vs. St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti baseball at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis vs. Blaine and Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.

Braham softball at Hill City tournament, 9 a.m.

North Branch baseball vs. Fridley, 1 p.m.

Schedules are subject to change

Recommended for you

Load comments