Friday, Sept. 18

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

North Branch girls tennis vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Chisago Lakes with Princeton, 4 p.m.

Braham and Rush City cross country at East Central, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Becker, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge Christian soccer at Chain of Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian at Chisago Lakes Baptist, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

North Branch boys soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Foreston, 4 p.m.

North Branch cross country at Becker with Monticello, 4 p.m.

North Branch girls tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Becker, 5 p.m.

Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Foreston, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.

North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Load comments