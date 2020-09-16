Friday, Sept. 18
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer vs. Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
North Branch girls tennis vs. Monticello, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti cross country at Chisago Lakes with Princeton, 4 p.m.
Braham and Rush City cross country at East Central, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Becker, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian soccer at Chain of Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Princeton, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian at Chisago Lakes Baptist, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
North Branch boys soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Cambridge Christian soccer vs. Foreston, 4 p.m.
North Branch cross country at Becker with Monticello, 4 p.m.
North Branch girls tennis at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls tennis at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swimming vs. Becker, 5 p.m.
Cambridge Christian volleyball vs. Foreston, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer vs. Becker, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
North Branch boys soccer vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer at Becker, 7 p.m.
North Branch girls soccer at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.