We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For one Cambridge family, distance learning changed both the education of the students within the home as well as the employment of mom, special education instructional assistant Jeni Christensen.
“I am enjoying being home with the kids watching them learn and being able to spend time with them,” Christensen said.
For Christensen, in her second year as instructional assistant before distance learning began, she was in close contact with both students and teachers within Cambridge Intermediate School; through that contact she gained experience in making education fun.
“I chose to do a spirit week because I wanted a pick me up and something fun for the girls to do during the first week of distance learning. Also, to show them that they can still have school spirit even though their learning environment is different,” Christensen said.
The family’s first week of distance learning was stressful, like many others, getting into a routine and determining how Christensen would work from home alongside her children, 12th grader Chase, third-grader Sage and first-grader Lily.
Christensen chose to use schooling from home as an opportunity not only to work side-by-side with her children, but also as an opportunity to continue making learning fun for them, which is how the idea of spirit week came to be.
“We chose the themes together each day. We started by Googling ideas that related to COVID-19,” Christensen said.
Day 1: “Dress Like a Hero Day was in honor of all doctors, nurses, hospital staff, first responders and the essential workers that were on all the front-lines — they are the true heroes,” Christensen added.
Day 2: “School Colors & Crazy Hair; we wanted to honor the schools, teachers and staff that were working diligently to prepare for a new way of learning,” Christensen said. “We chose crazy hair to go with this because it’s always a kid favorite and we wanted our hairstylists to know we miss them and we will be ready for a fresh new look when this is all over.”
Day 3: “Dress Like an Old Person in honor of the generation that is most at risk. They are a loved generation and wanted them to know we are thinking of them in their time of solitude,” Christensen said.
Day 4: “Dream Job in honor of those that have lost their jobs. This one got the girls thinking about what they wanted to be when they grow up and all the possibilities currently; Lily wants to be a gymnast and Sage a veterinarian,” Christensen said.
Day 5: “Pajama Day; let’s be honest, that’s what we all are wearing 90% of the time, and Distance Learning Spirit Week just wouldn’t be complete without it,” Christensen said.
Both Sage and Lily enjoyed the extra effort put forth by their mom so far during their distance learning time.
“It was really fun because we got to dress up. My favorite was dressing like an old person,” Sage said.
“I thought it was awesome. Every day we got to dress up as something different. My favorite was pajama day,” Lily added.
As distance learning continues for families, the Christensen family is looking forward to what’s to come while spending time learning at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.