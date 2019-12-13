The public is invited to a special Christmas concert at North Isanti Baptist Church (2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge). They would love to invite you and your friends to be part of the Christmas concert being held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.
They are hosting the Garms Family from Braham. From historic auditoriums to a makeshift barn, the Garms Family brings songs and smiles to stages across the country. Blending vocals, personalities and ideas, David and Kris with six of their kids create family harmony to orchestrate a concert of worship and joy.
A free-will offering will be taken to help with the groups expenses. As always coffee and treats will follow the concert.
