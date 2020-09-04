The 2020-21 school year is here and we are prepared to Return to Learn! Governor Walz, the Minnesota Department of Education, and the Minnesota Department of Health have provided guidance and expectations to school districts for a safe return to school. It is a daunting task to meet these expectations, and I am proud to have a team that has worked to follow guidelines and find solutions that address the educational needs of students.
Space is a critical component to providing safety this year. Last Thursday, the North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) school board entered into a lease for over 30,000 sq. ft. at the Shops at Gateway North to provide safe learning spaces for the 2020-21 school year. We are grateful to the city of North Branch for its incredible assistance and attention to the details to make the space at Gateway a viable option.
Families need a predictable school schedule. Roughly 90% of families indicated a need for students to be in school this year. No other urban, suburban or local district currently has a plan to offer a five-day in-school hybrid option to K-12 students under the state’s guidelines and restrictions. Gateway met our expectations in the lease agreement to help keep kids in school this year. We are able to provide the predictability of a five-day per week option for K-12 students and families!
About 10% of families are choosing the Distance Learning Academy (DLA) option. Many expressed a desire for NBAPS to provide DLA students access to in-person support and space to access quality internet service; not available to many district residents. State and federal legislators have been working on longer term solutions to broadband challenges, involving district, city and county leaders to identify solutions. This critical work will be of great benefit to us in the future, but does not address the immediate need. This additional space helps with our goal of providing flexibility and choice to students and families. No longer will students have to sit in a parking lot to access their education.
Returning to learn in a safe manner continues to be our priority. Space at Gateway will also be used for contingency planning so that we can keep kids in school and pivot as public health issues arise. Space provides safety. The cost of leasing this space is roughly $280,000 and funded through the school district’s lease levy. The next step of the process includes the county auditor determining the cost per household.
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions! We are committed to providing families and the community with in-school services every day as well as a distance learning option and this short-term solution is the safest way to accomplish that goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.