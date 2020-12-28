Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, Dec. 21, at approximately 6:05 p.m. the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a victim of a stabbing. The victim stated he and his wife were stabbed multiple times by their adult son at their shared residence in rural Sunrise Township.

As deputies and officers arrived on scene, they immediately rendered aid to the victims. A short time later, the suspect was taken into custody on scene without incident.

The suspect has been identified as Tyler Hiland, 26, and the victims were identified as John Hiland, 50, and Darcy Hiland, 49.

Both victims were stabbed multiple times with a knife and sustained critical injuries. They were transported to a trauma center for their care and are both currently in stable condition.

Tyler Hiland is currently being held at the Chisago County Jail and awaiting formal charges of first-degree assault.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, but there is no immediate threat to the public.

