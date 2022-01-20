Administrator spent 41 years at school, including last 23 as AD
Long-time Cambridge-Isanti activities director Mark Solberg announced his retirement from that position on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Solberg, who has worked as a teacher, coach, and athletics and activities director at the school for 41 years, will officially step down on June 30 of this year.
“After long and careful consideration, it is with very mixed emotions that I announce that I will retire effective June 30,” Solberg said in a statement. “Being at school surrounded by outstanding administrators, faculty, staff, directors, advisors, coaches, and most importantly students has been a very large part of my life. I am so very thankful for the opportunity.
“Special and grateful thanks to the tremendous school boards, superintendents, principals, advisors, coaches, directors, event workers, custodians, bus drivers, and officials that I have had the true privilege to associate with since the summer of 1981 and the 1981-1982 school year.
“I am so proud of our Bluejackets activities, arts, and coaching leaders who have helped educate students, taught life-lessons, created life-long memories, and helped develop leaders. They and our students have represented themselves, their families, communities, and schools with genuine class, respect, and dignity.”
Solberg’s career at Cambridge-Isanti began as a teach starting in 1981 through 1999, when he became the school’s athletics and activities administrator. Solberg served as head football coach from 1994-98 and baseball coach from 1986-96, and he also served as an assistant coach in football, baseball and girls basketball.
In October of 2021 Solberg received the George Haun Leadership Award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. First presented in 1986, the award honors those who mentor young coaches into leadership roles.
Click here to read the story about Solberg receiving the leadership award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.