Sandquist Park will host the fourth annual Sober Softball Draft Tournament Friday through Sunday, Sept. 4-6.

For a $20 entry fee, players enter a draft-style tournament to create teams that play for trophies and medals as part of a drug- and alcohol-free weekend.

On Friday night there also will be a game for players ages 35 and older as well as a home run derby.

For more information, contact Tony Arrigoni at 651-285-4858.

