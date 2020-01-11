Do you love to read or watch television? Winter is the perfect time to check out books and movies from the library. It’s so convenient to order them from the East Central Regional Library online (ecrlib.org) and then pick them up at a location near you.
The Isanti Outreach Library in the Isanti City Hall is open Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. Tim, the friendly librarian, keeps shelves filled with books, movies, audiobooks, and even TV series DVD’s.
The Friends of the Isanti Area Library (FIAL) also have a selection of donated books for sale (only 25¢ each) at that location. In addition, the Friends have a huge sale held at Junction Bowl each year. Their seventh annual Book Sale in October included close to 5,000 books, DVDs and audiobooks - all donated by members of the community.
They sincerely thank everyone who participated in their special event, especially Mike Warring, owner of Junction Bowl, and the Minnesota authors who were on hand to discuss and sign their books: Marlene Chabot and Carol Maschke. The many volunteers who helped make this event possible are truly appreciated. Friends are currently accepting media donations - especially westerns, cookbooks, children’s, and large print books - as well as new volunteers and members.
Profits from sales are used by FIAL to help support the ECRL Outreach Site and its programs, as well as to promote literacy in the Isanti area. FIAL provides a computer and printer at the Outreach Library, along with a member to help answer questions.
Do you order from Amazon.com? A percentage of your purchases on Amazon will be donated to the Isanti Friends group when you log in at smile.amazon.com to make your Amazon purchases. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting your charity choice. There is no cost to you.
The public is welcome to attend fun, informative planning meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Isanti. For more information visit www.IsantiLibrary.org or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.