Dear Editor:
I am writing to those of you that like the Park Cafe. The Park Cafe needs your patronage. They are struggling thanks to Walz, the governor that has shutdown and is slowly and painfully destroying the small businesses in Minnesota.
Is his job threatened? Does he still get his paycheck every week or month? These small businesses that we eat at need our support now if you don’t want to lose them.
Tell Governor Walz to try living on the money they make. He lives in a house where the taxpayers of Minnesota pay for everything. He doesn’t have to worry about where his next meal is coming from, or where the money the heat bill is coming from. Do you really want Minnesota to join the states that want socialism? I have already seen the way they have changed the medical field, and believe you me, I don’t like socialized medicine.
Kathy Leick
Stanchfield
