Summer Bash

Dan Rodriguez and the Oxleys will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Pinewood Wedding and Events in Cambridge as part of the Small Business Summer Bash. Photo submitted

All are invited to the Small Business Summer Bash to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Pinewood Weddings and Events, 33262 Palm St. NW, Cambridge.

The Small Business Summer Bash is an end of summer party where guests can enjoy a day of drinking, eating and shopping local and at the end of the night enjoy an outdoor concert.

Here is the best part: 7% of sales from the event will be invested into supporting small businesses, teachers, and local bars and restaurants through the “Teachers are Under-Appreciated Fund.”

Put on by the same people behind the MN Christmas market, Minnesota’s largest holiday pop-up, the Small Business Summer Bash was born to create a win for some of the people hit hardest by COVID: teachers and small businesses.

General admission tickets to pop-up market is $1. Or guests can purchase VIP tickets for $25.

VIPs will get access to the event one hour before it officially opens and enjoy the luxury of shopping without the crowds, access to special discounts and a drink to start the morning right. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-summer-bash-pop-up-market-tickets-134576214079.

After the pop-up market closes, the event will turn into a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert among the trees with Dan Rodriguez and the Oxleys from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/dan-rodriguez-the-oxleys-outdoor-concert-pinewood-events-tickets-152399195095?aff=erelpanelorg.

