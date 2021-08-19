All are invited to the Small Business Summer Bash to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Pinewood Weddings and Events, 33262 Palm St. NW, Cambridge.
The Small Business Summer Bash is an end of summer party where guests can enjoy a day of drinking, eating and shopping local and at the end of the night enjoy an outdoor concert.
Here is the best part: 7% of sales from the event will be invested into supporting small businesses, teachers, and local bars and restaurants through the “Teachers are Under-Appreciated Fund.”
Put on by the same people behind the MN Christmas market, Minnesota’s largest holiday pop-up, the Small Business Summer Bash was born to create a win for some of the people hit hardest by COVID: teachers and small businesses.
General admission tickets to pop-up market is $1. Or guests can purchase VIP tickets for $25.
VIPs will get access to the event one hour before it officially opens and enjoy the luxury of shopping without the crowds, access to special discounts and a drink to start the morning right. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/small-business-summer-bash-pop-up-market-tickets-134576214079.
After the pop-up market closes, the event will turn into a one-of-a-kind outdoor concert among the trees with Dan Rodriguez and the Oxleys from 5:30-8 p.m.
Tickets for the concert are $25 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/dan-rodriguez-the-oxleys-outdoor-concert-pinewood-events-tickets-152399195095?aff=erelpanelorg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.