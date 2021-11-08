A 33-year-old female has died after her vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, Nov. 5.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 5, at approximately 5:17 p.m., squads from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Braham Police Department, responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of Roanoke Street Northwest and 417th Avenue Northwest in Maple Ridge Township.
Law enforcement officials from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office have worked with the members of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and have positively identified the driver as Megan Shinnick, 33, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of this case.
Law enforcement personnel arrived and located one vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree. Shinnick was found in close proximity to the vehicle. The area was checked thoroughly and no other victims were located.
