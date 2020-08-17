The Eastern Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) though not an actual native of Minnesota, is perhaps the most common purple coneflower plant grown in home gardens in Minnesota. There is also the Narrow Leafed Purple Coneflower (Echinacea augustifolia) and the Purple Pale Coneflower (Echinacea pallida). Also included but actually a native of Tennessee is the coneflower E.tennesseensis. These varieties do differ from each other slightly. For example, the leaf on the Narrow Leaf Purple Coneflower is noticeably more narrow than the Eastern Purple Coneflower.
I am a die hard perennial gardener. There isn’t a hosta or daylily out there that I haven’t coveted and I’ve lost count on how many different perennials of all kinds that I faithfully care for in my large perennial gardens. Quite a few years ago, I began planting first the Eastern Purple Coneflower, then branching out to the other cultivated varieties like White Swan, Cheyenne Spirit, Green Twister, Magnus and a few others. I also have the before mentioned Narrow Leaf and tennesseensis. Some of the cultivated varieties definitely took longer to establish but establish they did and now I have a booming crop of both native and cultivated varieties. And this year is an especially great year for them.
It’s a sea of Coneflowers out there and on closer inspection, it’s also a sea of native pollinators. Bees of every sort and several kinds of butterflies flock to those coneflowers more than any other perennials in my gardens. From mid-morning until late afternoon, it’s a “hive” of activity and a joy to watch each insect fly from blossom to blossom spending just a few seconds on each one. I’m not saying that they exclude the other flowering plants but bar none, their favorite is definitely the Coneflowers.
If you haven’t yet planted this wonderful plant in your garden or are considering adding to what you already have, keep in mind that they seed themselves and if they do well, will eventually need lots of room for new plants. As well, they can grow quite tall reaching easily to 2-4 feet tall in the case of the Eastern Purple Coneflower. They do well in full to part sun and in sandy or clay soil. Something to watch out for is deformities in the blossom like a double seed head. This is probably caused by a virus called Aster yellows which is transferred to the plant by an insect called a Leaf hopper. Sadly, if this occurs, the plant has to be dug up and disposed of in the trash as there is no cure for it.
You can deadhead the blossoms but a better idea is to leave them and their seedheads intact to provide food for overwintering birds. Goldfinches especially enjoy coneflower seeds. This is definitely one garden perennials that gives you year round enjoyment.
