The East Central Regional Library has something special in store for those who fancy Scandinavian, Irish, French, and folk-style polkas, waltzes and old time songs. They call themselves PolkaSol! and want their listeners to join in the fun!
PolkaSol! consists of well-known Twin Cities musicians Ann Reed, Joan Griffith, and Anita Ruth, who traded in their guitar, bass, and piano, respectively, for two accordions and a violin. They love to interact with the audience through stories, humor, and their music, of course. They like to bring a smile and a light to the eyes of those who listen and hopefully bring back memories of other days.
Experience PolkaSol! for yourself at three upcoming performances:
• Saturday, April 30, 10:30 a.m., Princeton Area Library, 100 Fourth Ave. S., Princeton (Registration required).
• Tuesday, May 3, 6 p.m., Rush City Public Library, 240 W. Fourth St., Rush City (No registration necessary).
• Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., Mille Lacs Lake Community Library, 285 Second Ave. S., Isle (No registration necessary).
All ages are welcome. While registration is required for the Princeton performance, registration is not necessary for the performances in Rush City and Isle (Mille Lacs). Please register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Questions? Contact your local library.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information about the East Central Regional Library, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.