Cambridge City Wide Garage Sale Day is Saturday, Sept. 19. Be a part of the official map! Your ad will run both in the Rum River Scotsman and County News Review. For more information call 763-691-6000.
featured
Sign up now for Cambridge City Wide Garage Sale
-
- Updated
- 0
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Update: Elk River Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating
- Two arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl
- New Anoka boutique successful despite pandemic, owner opening second downtown store
- Life on Cloud Nine: Coon Rapids grad releases hit memoir on years of thrills, danger
- Road rage shooter arrested in Big Lake
- Nesbitt charged on illegal sexual conduct with minors
- PRIMARY ELECTION: Hennepin County board candidates advance to General Election
- PHOTOS: A front row seat at Brooklyn Park's drive-in movie
- UPDATED: 2020 primary election results
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
- Music on the Mississippi event planned for Aug. 20 (1)
- Americans bowing to dictatorship (1)
- Anoka likely to disband Human Rights Commission (1)
- Cindy Denman (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.